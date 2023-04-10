Sada Soli most suitable for HoR speakership – Activist

Katsina state-born political activist and chairman, Katsina State Youth Renaissance, Hon. Hamisu Yusuf (Sa’in Jibia), has appealed to urged the national working Committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the House of Representatives members-elect of the party to support the speakership aspiration of Hon. Sada Soli.

Speaking in Katsina yesterday, Yusuf also urged ruling party to zone the speakership to the North-west of the iout going President Muhammadu Buhari. He said, the North-west zone deserves the seat, adding that Katsina state is the best performing state where 80 percent of its House of Representatives members were won by APC.

He said Hon. Sada Soli is a high ranking lawmaker who was first elected in 2006, and later appointed as chief of staff of the 7th Assembly by Right Hon. Speaker Aminu Waziri Tambuwal from 2011-2015.

“Soli returned to the National Assembly in 2019 and was house committee chairman on water resources and member of several committees. Hon. Sada Soli is now a member-elect.of the APC to represent the good people of Jibia/Kaita federal constituency”, he said.

The activist said Sada Soli is suitable, having served as deputy chairman house committee on cooperation and integration in Africa. He also served on the following committees: privatization and commercialization, capital market, media and public affairs, Legislative Budget, Urban Development, Foreign Affairs, lnter-paliamentary, Petroleum upstream, Aids loans and Debt Management; He also served on house committee of Agriculture, Production and Services, Federal Capital Territory, Banking and Currency, Foreign Affairs, Defence, Interior, Power, Works, Climate change, Capital Market and Lake Chad.

Hon. Sada Soli was also appointed as chairman on several ad-hoc committees such as; National social Insurance Trust Fund(NSITF) to investigate the non- Remittance of contributions in the National Social Insurance Trust Fund(NSITF) as well as chairman ad-hoc committee on Process and Industrial Development (P$ID) Limited; to investigate the Alleged Negligence by the handling of the Transaction between the Federal Government and the Process and Industrial development (P$ID) Limited.

He also served on the ad-hoc committees on special committee on Constitution Review, Unspent Fund, Electoral Act, Petroleum Bill, Power, Parliamentary Friendship Group (Nigeria $ Cameroon), Assessment and status of all recovered loots movable and immovable assets from 2002-2020 by Agencies of the Federal government of Nigeria for effective management and utilization, Ad-hoc committee to investigate Joint Venture(JV), Business and Production Sharing Contract (PSC) of NNPC from 1990.

