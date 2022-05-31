Sadiq Abubakar as APC’s new bride

Air Mashall Sadiq Abubakar needs the support of APC faithful and by extension the good people of Bauchi state to win the 2023 governorship election.

We hope his victory at the just concluded primary will be a turning point for uniting the party and make positive difference—if God gives him the leadership of our dear state.

In terms of competence, yes, he’s indeed equal to the task to salvage the people of Bauchi and impact positively on our lives.

The unity of our party at this juncture is paramount. We call on other contenders, all stakeholders to rally round him in giving a new face for the progress and ideals of the party; it’s the foundation the party is built on. However, the task is not expected to be easy, repositioning the party and moving Bauchi state forward is the expectation of the people.

We shall move together, and make APC’s success achievable in the forthcoming election. Of course, we’re strong base of the APC, and certainly, with the new bride, who’s versatile and indeed a rare gem we have a new hope for the betterment of our people. Let’s rally round this formidable candidate that has the wherewithal to take APC back to Ramat House in 2023 insha Allah!

Tajuddeen Ahmad Tijjani,

Galadima Mahmoud Street,

Kasuwar Kaji, Azare,

Bauchi state

