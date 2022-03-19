Sadiq Umar returns, Ndidi, Osimhen in fitness race ahead Ghana World Cup playoffs vs Eagles

It was good news and a big relief for Nigeria’s Super Eagles coach Austin Eguavoen as lanky UD Almeria striker Sadiq Umar is back in training.

The former Glasgow Rangers striker was among the players invited for the World cup playoff against Black Stars of Ghana but the news filtered in that he was injured earlier in the week.

According to the latest report coming from the team training in Spain, Umar resumed team training on Thursday as the club continued readiness for the crucial league match against Tenerife.

“The trio of Sadiq, Robertone and Makaridze trained normally with the rest of their teammates.

Nigeria forward has been a specific job in the previous day but is back in team training,” the club said.

It’s left to be seen if Sadiq will be selected for Monday night’s match against Tenerife.

Meanwhile, danger signals are again ringing for the Super Eagles ahead of crucial World Cup playoffs against Ghana after the dependable Wilfred Ndidi suffered a knee injury in UEFA Europa Conference League action.

With barely a week to the Eagles visit to Ghana, Leicester City were forced to pull out defensive midfielder Ndidi at Rennes Thursday night.

However, the extent of the injury will only be ascertained by weekend.

In the absence of Ndidi, Eagles coach Augustine Eguavoen will have to make do with Frank Onyeka of Brentford, comebacking Ogenyi Onazi and Oghenekaro Etebo, who has only just recovered from a long-term injury.

Similarly, Napoli are still very cautious about the fitness of Victor Osimhen after his latest injury layoff.

Osimhen will continue to train on his own for Saturday’s Serie A clash against Udinese.

Napoli are aiming to win the Scudetto in almost two decades and the goals and contributions of Osimhen will be crucial to their ambition.