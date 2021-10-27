Sadiya, address plight of Kano rainstorm victims

Really, this woman of good virtue is doing her best, helping humanity. Women world over are known to be saddled with bringing up children from infancy to adulthood. The mandate given to Hajia Sadiya Farouk, the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management, is herculean as it’s believed that only men can handle it successfully. President Muhammadu Buhari deserves commendation for the establishment of the humanitarian ministry at the federal level and SEMAs at state level.

It is disheartening to see innocent people including women and children fleeing their ancestral homes to become refugees in their own country, no thanks to the Boko Haram insurgency. These IDPs are rehabilitated by the humanitarian ministry under the watch of Sadiya Farouk.

Many people, especially, the opposition parties, have never seen anything tangible even for once from the Buhari administration. Well, the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs is doing its best managing the scale of disasters affecting millions of Nigerians especially from North-east, and North-west.

Thus, it is high time wealthy individuals came to the aid of these IDPs. Aliko Dangote and Abdussamad Isyaku Rabi’u are doing their best, especially, during the notorious COVID-19 pandemic. These two billionaires have contributed heavily to the mankind. Others have also tried their best, such as H&M Nigeria Limited owned by Alhaji Hassan Shazali Yakasai and, of course, the former Minister of Labour, Alhaji Bala Borodo.

The Humanitarian Affairs Ministry under Minister Sadiya Farouk should as a matter of urgency address the plights of the people interviewed from Kano state whose houses were affected by the rainstorm in 2019/2020. It is time the Humanitarian Affairs Ministry looked into this request from Kano state. It’s being alleged that only choice states are slated to enjoy the nectar from this vital ministry. We hope this is not the case.

Comrade Ibrahim Abdu Zango,

Chairman, Kano Unity Forum,

Kano, Nigeria, 08175472298