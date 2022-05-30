Safeguard yourself and children during 2023 electioneering

As 2023 the general elections are fast approaching, the Nigerian polity is becoming volatile, chaotic and insecure as being witnessed in every election year.

There are politicians that see politics as a do-or-die affair and they can do anything to clinch power. As usual, politicians move with thugs to protect them while miscreants with evil mind attach themselves with campaigners to steal and cause mayhem. People that are not politicians should steer clear of campaign spots.

I am a living witness to many political assaults. I once saw thugs pursuing an opposition member with all sorts of weapons in broad daylight and before the eyes of everyone. Many people have been killed in campaign rallies and many other have been inflicted with various degrees of injuries.

Parents should keep drumming into the ears of their children to stay away from groups of campaigners for their safety. Most importantly, don’t try passing through campaign areas.

Motorists and pedestrians that are not part of the activities should avoid the scenes, many thieves take political rally as a golden opportunity to steal from innocent people even before the eyes of security officers. Thieves snatch phones, bags, smash cars, confiscate vehicles and take anything valuable from people. Thugs consider themselves as very important during campaign rallies because they are hired.

At any political campaign, different people come with different intentions and people that love peace and safety should avoid political campaign places. Ideally, avoid mammoth crowd for peace and safety.

I recall what happened in 2015 presidential campaign in my area. Almost, five promising youths were stabbed to death and in 2019 history repeated itself.

And, just before the campaign rallies began, the monster was unmasked. On March 30, 2021, a group of miscreants in Kaduna state that sneaked into the decamping campaign rally of Rufa’i Ahmad Chanchangi were arrested for extortion and stealing, one of the thugs was shot.

On March, this year, Sahabi Mahmud, a lawmaker in Niger state, escaped an attack by his constituents despite his security details. In Kano state and other parts of Nigeria, the polity starts inviting the devil, and for peace and the safety of the masses, security operatives should redouble their efforts to maintain peace and order throughout the 2023 general elections.

Reckless celebrations and driving should also not be allowed again. We have seen how precious and vibrant youths accidentally kicked the bucket in 2015 and 2019. In those years, I wondered where officials of the Federal Road Safety Corps, FRSC, were to rescue those departed souls.

Hope, we will see positive changes from all our political aspirants, the masses and our security operatives for peaceful campaigns and elections throughout 2023 leadership transmission.

Auwal Ahmed Ibrahim,

Mass Communication Department,

Kaduna Polytechnic

[email protected]

