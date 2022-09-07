Safety incident: FAAN apologies to passenger

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), has tendered an apology to the family of a passenger who was involved in an escalator incident at the international wing of the Murtala Muhammed Airport in Lagos recently.

A statement signed by Mrs. Faithful A. Hope-Ivbaze, Acting General Manager, Corporate Affairs, FAAN disclosed that the agency would also take part in the care for the injured passenger.

“With respect to the above mentioned incident which occurred at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos on Saturday, September 3, 2022, the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria takes full responsibility for the unfortunate incident, and we hereby tender our apology to the family involved.

“Accordingly, We have also reached out to actively participate in the care for the injured.” The statement noted.

She added that “FAAN is reviewing the operating procedure for the equipment, to ensure that such sudden mechanical faults do not occur again.”

