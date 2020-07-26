Sahara Reporters’ hatchet job on Ozekhome



Sahara Reporters, that New York -based news blog that turns the truth upside down, but weaves lies around in a deliberate mix-up, is at it again. Their new target is Chief Mike Ozekhome, a prominent Senior Advocate of Nigeria(SAN) and leading human rights sctivist.

The Sahara Reporters news blog has a long list of defamatory court cases, involving prominent Nigerians whose image has been badly bruised and reputation dented by fake news – fabricated in far away New York. The other day, this news blog that has since lost truth and decency, reported that a renowned muslim cleric in Northern Nigeria – Sheik Bala Lau- had died. It turned out to be the usual fake news by Sahara Reporters. The cleric who was alive and well wasted no time in launching a legal action, claiming damages in millions.



The cleric is only one of the most recent examples of Sahara Reporters’ paid junk journalism.

Back to Ozhekomes matter. From the very screaming headline of what was obviously a biased opinion pushed out as news, it all sounded more like a paid hatchet job. The entire piece was aimed at denting the glittering image of the respected senior lawyer and nothing more.

There was the ridiculous claim that the SAN wanted suspended EFCC Chairman Ibrahim Magu “dead”. This was a most uncharitable way of desperately trying to drag the SAN’s name in the murky waters of Nigerian politics.

How can someone of the status of Ozekhome indulge in death wish on any Nigerian, much less the EFCC chairman, because he criticised him for not carrying out the anti- corruption fight evenly and with respect to people’s rights and dignity of their persons? It is on record and all over Internet, how Ozekhome pleaded with Nigerians to treat Magu with decency and not to try him in the media as he did to Nigerias throughout his inglorious reign as an emperor.



Sahara Reporters is telling the world that the SAN had something to do with a controversy over an election in Edo state many years ago, when Ozekhome as a lawyer with vast knowledge of constitutional law, can be any and every where to professionally guide those in need of legal services. We have never heard or read anywhere that Ozekhome was ever charged to court or convicted of any election-related offence. Sahara Reporters sought to rewrite history by alleging that the SAN was involved in money laundering simply because of professional fee paid to him by his client, former Ekiti state governor from a wrongly blocked account which the court had unblocked. The judgement of the Federal High Court in Lagos where EFCC lost the case to this brilliant lawyer is all over the internet. Where and how did they get this false tale by the moonlight from?



Verily, Sahara Reporters is doing a hatchet job for Ozekhome’s enemies. Using a civil society organidation and anonymous people, this media house indulged in failed revisionism. The entire publication looked a concorted one designed to pull down the SAN by all means possible.

This is exactly how certain interests operate, when they intend to pull down respected professionals and Nigerian icons like Chief Ozekhome, who has been very committed and consistent all his life in defending the Nigerian masses and fighting for the rule of law. They use hired cheap media goons like those working with or for the Sahara Reporters, to launch massive campaigns of calumny against their target.

Therefore, this great SAN is just one of many prominent Nigerians whose names have been dragged in the mud by persons who desired to use a willing media organization which seldoms cross-checks its facts. They don’t bother about abusing professional ethics once they are paid.

The vogue now is to hire such persons or so called civil society organizations, most times, obscure ones, to propagate blatant falsehood in order to achieve a desired end. Any media organization at the beck-and-call of the highest bidder like Sahara Reporters is certainly most unlikely to respect professional ethics of fairness and balance.

They deny the other person of the opportunity to defend himself. Such media hacks usually present only one side of a story to the world. Sahara Reporters is not only good at this, but has since excelled and established a shameless notoriety for destructive yellow journalism. The Nigerian society is the worse for it.

Gyang writes from 23, New Market, Jos, Plateau state