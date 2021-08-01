Sahara Reporters: One step too far

Back in the stone age of the social media world, Sahara Reporters used to be the only online news medium; where Internet users could readily get information about the happenings in the country.

News that was ordinarily stifled from regular people. Over time, like most things that are not founded or hinged on good intentions, Sahara veered off and went down hill, degenerating into a news den for: fake news, malicious news, character assassinations, and lately as a mill for fomenting chaos. If you want a rumour to go viral, Sahara is the place, if you want to dent a politician’s image, Sahara is the perfect tool. Eventually, they perfected the art of going to press without fact checking what they were churning out. I am not sure if they are aware but they have gone down the drain of tabloids, full of sensationalism, and notorious for spreading fake news and gossips about celebrities– as they are no longer considered as a reliable source of information. Their proprietor turned politician has since become a menace to society, after losing most woefully in the elections. Today he is defacing public property, tomorrow he is organising protests that the President has eaten 4 times a day, as against the constitutional 3 times! If you were knocked down by a motorist who was ‘Good Samaritan’ enough to take you for treatment, and then after being healed and discharged from hospital, Sowore would be there to urge you to go to court and claim psychological disrepair. He will be there in court with you holding placards and cajoling the police to shoot him on his leg!

In an unholy alliance, Sahara Reporters and Afenifere, went to press with a headline, denigrating the Holy prophet of Islam, Muhammad SAW. Afenifere; is ordinarily supposed to be a Pan Yoruba group, serving as custodians of the interests of the Southwest, promoting the progress of the region. One would have thought that with their son as the number 2 citizen of the country, they would promote peace and stability of the country; especially with the poise of the ruling party to field a Southwestern presidential candidate, in a bid to effectively give the region the Presidency. Unfortunately, they are not directing that script. They have a different script of destabilising the polity and adding more salt to injury, and throwing more straw into the flames of discord that is fast ravaging the country. They seem to be cavorting with other opposition elements to cause strife and war, thereby rubbishing the day's government. Those statements are not in tandem with the proposition of promoting a Southwestern Presidency, because if they were, then they would be more cautious even in altercations, let alone unwarranted statements. Comparing Igboho to the Prophet of Islam is a cheap cheeky joke which should not be heard by anyone, else the person uttering it would be termed a lunatic. The prophet of Islam is the most popular person in the world. Google it if you want. The prophet of Islam is the most named after 'name' in the world. The prophet of Islam has over 2 billion living followers and that is minus those that have died. Muslims revere Jesus christ and the qur'an captures him as a special miracle of God. His mother Mary (Maryam A.S) has a whole chapter in her name. Non of the prophet's wives or sons has a chapter to his name. That is how revered Jesus and his mother Mary are, according to the teachings of the Prophet of Islam. Who is Igboho? He came to the fore as a political thug, threatening fulanis in his land, brandishing a 'machine gun', while giving them a quit notice. When he speaks, most yorubas I know duck for cover, as the Yoruba are acclaimed as the most western-educated Nigerians. He 'tabons' from beginning to 'hend'! You cannot even compare Igboho to Sheikh Tahir, or to Sheikh Mahmud Gumi (late)! Can you even compare Igboho to Sardauna or to Tafawa Balewa? No! Can you compare him to Sheikh Othman Bin Fodio? Going the stretch to pick the prophet of Islam was masterfully crafted to inflame on the sensitivities of the muslim umma in the country. It was toe-poking an orgy of violence from the predominantly muslim North. Before now, scores of northerners were killed in the South, especially during the endsars mayhem. They remained resolutely unprovoked and didn't reciprocate with similar killings in the North. Almighty Allah SWT ordains that you can pull a pound for pound, but what is most sought-after for you, is that you allow him, in his infinite power and wisdom, to pull your pound for you. We all know about the likes of Hebdo and co who mocked the prophet of Islam. Allah SWT pulled the pound for his prophet by himself. Muslims all around the country reported the reporters and some of the posts were yanked off their online presence. There is no Sahara office to be burnt thank goodness! Someone tapping you on the shoulder and giving you a dirty slap, and then following up with an immediate apology smirks of mischief. He has already slapped you. That was the main intent, so that you respond and end up in a scuffle. The apology was just for decoration. Sowore has gone too far and by God he will find out soon enough, what too far entails. Amen.

Tahir is Talban Bauchi.