Sahara Storm: Police nab 38 ‘bandits’, recover rocket launcher, 32 AK-47, others ￼

Following the launch of ‘Operation Sahara Storm’in Sokoto state aimed at rooting out identified bandits’ camps the Nigeria Police has arrested 38 suspected bandits/terror elements; recovered one Rocket Propelled Grenade Launcher; 32 AK-47 rifles and 1,412 7.62mm live ammunition among others.

The Inspector General of Police, IGP Usman Bala, made this known while speaking at a meeting with strategic police managers, Commissioners of Police and above, Thursday, at the Force Headquarters, Abuja.

The police boss also disclosed that 1,200 rounds of live AA ammunition; one locally fabricated revolver pistol; three motor vehicles; two motorcycles; 10 cartons of Pentazocine BP 30 injections; cash sum of N800,000; and three pairs of Army camouflage uniform; were recovered from the raids.

While stating that an analysis of trends and patterns of crime since the beginning of the year had shown a

significant progress in our anti-crime operations, he noted that the trend was informed by the strategic police manager’s individual and collective sacrifices, professionalism and enhanced operational efficiency.

According to him, “It is indeed in furtherance to this that we launched Operation Sahara Storm in Sokoto state with the sole aim of rooting out identified bandits’ camps at Gudugudu, Tarke Forest, Luguhuru through Hurra and Markira, Goronyo, Wurno and Heli in Rabbah Local Government and Zangon-Isu forest in Goronyo LGA of the state.”

The police boss added that camps and other assets of the bandits in the criminal enclaves were also destroyed.

“It is with deep sense of professional fulfilment that I wish to note that the operation has recorded massive successes in achieving its set goals,” he stated.

According to him, “​On a general note, between January 2022 till date, collated crimes statistics revealed that 36 terror elements; 78 murder suspects; 110 armed robbery suspects, 50 kidnappers and 150 cultists were arrested during various police

operations across the country.

“Aside these, 204 kidnapped victims were successfully rescued while 155 firearms of various descriptions and one thousand, 1,561 live ammunition were also recovered.”

He, however, noted that, “Much as significant progress is being recorded, we must admit that we are not yet close to achieving our national security goal of restoring an internal security order that is enduring enough to fully reassure the citizens and restore optimal confidence in the Force.

“Indeed, there are still areas of grave concern as well as developments that will undoubtedly task our strategic leadership capacity as the Year unfolds.

“One of such concerns is the conduct and attitude of our men especially police officers on the field. I have continually been inundated by complaints of excesses in the conduct of our men on patrol or Stop and Search duties.

“I have personally had the cause to drive round in the course of which, I witnessed some of these illegalities particularly in relation to road blocks.

“I want to emphasise that while Stop and Search strategy could occasionally be an invaluable anti-crime tactic, such should not be

done without requisite approval and must not be a permanent strategy.

“It must equally be conducted with extant police protocols which emphasizes civility to members of the public and must be laced with highest level of professional decorum. Such must not also be turned into an avenue for extortion.”