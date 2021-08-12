SAHCO Plc acquires new ultra modern equipment

Skyway Aviation Handling Company Plc, (SAHCO) has continued its expansion in the Aviation Ground Support Equipment (GSE) fleet upgrade with acquisition of new ultra-modern equipment.

This is to support its adjustment programme aiming at expanding its business activities.

These fleet includes Air Conditioning Units (ACU), Ground Power Units (GPU), Toilet Bowsers, Water Bowsers and Baggage Carts. SAHCO procured 3 units of Air Conditioning Units to provide Airlines with air conditioning to the aircraft cabin while the aircraft is on ground.

Two of the ACUs are manufactured to produce 50 pounds of preconditioned air per second for wide body aircrafts and the other is to produce 15 pounds of preconditioned air per second for narrow body aircraft.

Both ACUs were manufactured by Guinault, a reputable GSE manufacturer in France. The ACUs are built to be environmentally friendly producing less or no carbon monoxide to the atmosphere because they are fitted with tier 4 Engines which is the latest technology in compliance with the strictest Emission of Particulate Matter (EPA) emission requirement for off-highway diesel engines.