SAIDC urges FG to inaugurate NDDC board 

June 6, 2022 Sadiq Abubakar

 


Social Action Integrated Development Center (SAIDC), a non governmental organisation  that advocates and  promotes accountability in governance,  grassroots development and transparency  in leadership has called on the Nigerian president, General  Muhammadu Buhari (rtd), to expedite action and inaugurate a substantive governing board for the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) as provided in the NDDC Act.

 
A statement issued and signed  Monday by  Miss. Comfort Agbebaku, the Communication Officer, Social Development Integrated Centre, Borno state and  made available to newsmen in Maiduguri said the call came after federal government directed all unexecuted contracts awarded by the commission between 2000 and December 31, 2019, to be revoked and benefiting  contractors who are yet to mobilse to sites  refund all monies to the NDDC account with the Central Bank of Nigeria. 

It added that while this step was considered the right move towards promoting accountability in the commission,  SAIDC calls for immediate inauguration of a substantive NDDC board.

The  statement said the people of the Niger Delta region have suffered years of negligence from  the federal government and worst still even from the NDDC while a commission meant to engender the development of the region is enmeshed in corruption and has failed to oversee the proper execution of contracted projects is heartbreaking. 

It also stated that it is a sign of a serious structural and administrative problem. 