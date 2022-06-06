SAIDC urges FG to inaugurate NDDC board 



Social Action Integrated Development Center (SAIDC), a non governmental organisation that advocates and promotes accountability in governance, grassroots development and transparency in leadership has called on the Nigerian president, General Muhammadu Buhari (rtd), to expedite action and inaugurate a substantive governing board for the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) as provided in the NDDC Act.



A statement issued and signed Monday by Miss. Comfort Agbebaku, the Communication Officer, Social Development Integrated Centre, Borno state and made available to newsmen in Maiduguri said the call came after federal government directed all unexecuted contracts awarded by the commission between 2000 and December 31, 2019, to be revoked and benefiting contractors who are yet to mobilse to sites refund all monies to the NDDC account with the Central Bank of Nigeria.

It added that while this step was considered the right move towards promoting accountability in the commission, SAIDC calls for immediate inauguration of a substantive NDDC board.

The statement said the people of the Niger Delta region have suffered years of negligence from the federal government and worst still even from the NDDC while a commission meant to engender the development of the region is enmeshed in corruption and has failed to oversee the proper execution of contracted projects is heartbreaking.

It also stated that it is a sign of a serious structural and administrative problem.

