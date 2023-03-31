Saka, Arteta win March Premier League awards

Bukayo Saka has been named Premier League Player of the Month after helping Arsenal maintain their lead at the top of the table in March.

The Gunners tweeted congratulations to Saka, who is playing a key role in their quest for Premier League glory this season.

They won all four of their league games in March, with the in-form 21-year-old scoring three goals and claiming two assists for Mikel Arteta’s side.

It is the first time Saka has won the award, while he is the second Arsenal player to nab it this season, after Martin Odegaard received the joint November/December award.

Arteta has also been named Manager of the Month for the fourth time in 2022-23, having also claimed the gong in August, November/December and January.

The Spaniard is only the third manager in history to win the award four times in a single season, following in the footsteps of old mentor Pep Guardiola (four times in 2017-18) and Jurgen Klopp (five times in 2019-20).

Arteta is now joint-ninth in the all-time standings, having taken the prize six times in his time at Arsenal.

Saka is the 22nd different Arsenal player to be crowned Premier League Player of the Month, the most of any club in English top-flight history, as reported by the Gunners’ website.

The 21-year-old scored the opener in their 4-0 win over Everton at the start of March, as well as setting up Gabriel Martinelli for the second.

A brace in Arsenal’s 4-1 win over Crystal Palace at the Emirates, coupled with another set-up for Martinelli, took Saka to double figures for goals and assists in the top-flight this term.

Arsenal teammate Leandro Trossard was also nominated for the player’s prize, after claiming five assists during March.

Aston Villa’s Tyrone Mings, Brighton’s Alexis Mac Allister, Liverpool’s Mo Salah and Newcastle’s Alexander Isak were also on the shortlist.

The manager shortlist included Brighton’s Roberto De Zerbi, Man City’s Pep Guardiola and Aston Villa’s Unai Emery.

The Gunners sit eight points clear at the top of the Premier League table after the conclusion of March’s matches.

Arsenal start April with a home match against Leeds United on Saturday.

