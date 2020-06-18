Saka close to signing new Arsenal contract

Arsenal are close to agreeing a new contract with versatile winger Bukayo Saka.

Saka, who has been one of the key performers for the Gunners will be a free agent at the end of next season.

He is wanted by the likes of Liverpool and Manchester United if he does not renew.

The Gunners are concerned about his future and are desperate to keep him at the club beyond next season.

According to the Athletic, an agreement between both parties is near with teenager expected to sign an extension in the coming days.

The two parties were close to a deal before the COVID-19 lockdown, and the Gunners hope to sort out those last few details in the coming weeks.

