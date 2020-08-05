Saka voted Arsenal’s 3rd best player of the season



Bukayo Saka has been voted Arsenal’s third best player of the 2019/2020 football season.

Arsenal made the the announcement in a statement released on their official website on Wednesday.

Saka commanded 10 per cent of the final vote that was decided by fans of the club.



Saka has enjoyed a stunning breakthrough season and has underlined his versatility by playing in a variety of different positions, from left back to central midfield.

In addition to his four goals, which included crucial strikes at Standard Liege, Bournemouth and Wolves, the 18-year-old has also been one of Arsenal’s main providers this season with 12 assists in all competitions.

He crowned his impressive performance with an FA Cup medal following Arsenal’s 2-1 comeback win against Chelsea at the weekend.



The runner-up and best player of the season at Arsenal will be announced on Thursday and Friday respectively.