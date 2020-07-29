Salah: Pray for unity of Nigeria, lawmaker urges FCT residents



The member House of Representatives, representing AMAC/Bwari Federal Constituency, Hon. Micah Jib, has called on muslims to pray for the unity of Nigeria during this celebration amid Covid-19.



Jiba, who made this call while speaking with newsmen Wednesday in Abuja, said using the sallah period to pray for peace and total unity of the nation would go a long way in assisting leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari against the security challenges in the country.



According to the lawmaker, Sallah period should be a time for sobber reflection, extension of love and sacrifice in the service of the motherland, not just for merriment alone.



“With he blessings of Allah (SWT) will automatically fill our lives with happiness and open all the door of success now and always.





“I congratulate the people of AMAC/Bwari federal constituency and the FCT in general on this day and urge all of us to imbibe the spirit of sacrifice in our daily lives and also observed the easing of the COVID -19: guidelines by wearing of our faces mass, washing of hands and observing the social distance in this celebration period and after”





Jiba expressed displeasure that the festivity was coming amid Covid:19 pandemic, urged residents to abide by the government’s safety guidelines during the celebration.





While commending the peaceful coexistence among all religious groups in the lawmaker admonished residents not to relent in being their brother’s keeper to ensure the development of the Territory.



On his legislative efforts over the last one year at the National Assembly, Mr Micah Jiba said he had so far initiated Bills on Mayoral Position for the FCT, Creation of Federal Polytechnic in the FCT and establishment of FCT Original Inhabitants Commission among others.



He also said he embarked on various intervention projects such provision of potable water and access roads in Bwari and Abuja Municipal Area Councils.



The lawmaker listed rural communities that benefitted from the projects to include Galwuyi Ward and Bwari Central as well as Dakwa and Durumi Communities in Abuja Municipal Area Council, AMAC.



While reiterating his Commitment to effective representation of his Constituency at the National Assembly, Jiba advised residents of AMAC/Bwari and the FCT in general to continue to support all efforts aimed at developing the Territory.



