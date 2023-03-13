Salah’s home in Cairo burgled by robbers

Liverpool star Mohamed Salah’s villa in Cairo was robbed this week.

The attacker, who missed a penalty for the Reds in a 1-0 loss to Bournemouth at the weekend, was not present.

His nephew returned to the villa over the weekend, only to discover it had been ransacked.

“The surrounding surveillance cameras are being unloaded, and the security personnel in charge of securing the place are being interrogated,” a source told Al-Ahram.

“The security services are intensifying their efforts to solve the mystery of the incident, and the necessary legal measures have been taken.”

