Salaries commission frowns at non-compliance to submission of collective agreement by MDAs

The National Salaries Incomes and Wages Commission has expressed concern over the non- compliance by MDAs to submit copies of Collective Agreements between them and their employer to the Commission.

A statement signed by the Acting Chairman of the Commission, Ekpo Nta, Esq. noted that the Commission’s Act No 72, Laws of the Federation 2004 states that ‘’Where collective agreements between employers and employees involve increase in wages, salaries and fringe benefits, three copies of the Collective Agreement shall be submitted to the Commission for advice’’.

The statement states that non-compliance to this provision has in most cases, contributed to the industrial relation crises in a number of organisations, especially those in the Public Sector.

It states that henceforth, three copies of all Collective Agreements between employers and employees involving increase in the wages, salaries and fringe benefits particularly in the Public Sector should be submitted to the Commission as provided for by law.

The statement further noted that non- compliance with the requirement of section 13 of the National Salaries Incomes Wages Commission Act can raise serious issue of enforceability.