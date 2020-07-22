Salaries & wages commission embarks on Pay Comparability Survey of states’ public services

National Salaries, Incomes and Wages Commission (NSIWC) has called on governments at all levels to acquaint themselves with data produced by various federal government data generating agencies for adequate planning.

A statement from the Chief Press Secretary, Emma Njoku says the Acting Chairman, NSIWC, Ekpo Nta, gave the advice at the opening of a workshop organised by the Compensation Department of the Commission to kick-off the Pay Comparability Survey of the States’ Public Services.

Represented by the Secretary to the Commission, Engr. David Nyikyaa, the Acting Chairman noted that data generated from the survey will go a long way in providing comprehensive data on pay information in the public sector of the economy.

Also speaking, the Acting Director, Compensation Department, Mr Chiadi Adighiogu explained that the survey is aimed at obtaining data on the patterns and levels of remuneration of personnel in the states and the local government area of the Federation.

Mr. Adighiogu said that, for the phase one of the survey, 12 states have been selected for the survey; the remaining state will be covered in the second phase of the survey.

The Resource Person for the survey, and Former Director, Compensation Department of the Commission Mr Chike Ogbechie stressed the need to publicize the data generated from the survey for adequate use by government for planning.

The Former Director said the Commission as a research agency had generated data which has been useful to the Federal and State governments in its compensation plan.

The Pay Comparability Survey of the Public Services of the States of the Federation is part of the Commission’s Electronic Data Management System, (EDMS) Capital Project.