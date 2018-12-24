Salary arrears: JUSUN threatens to occupy Nasarawa Govt House

The Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN) has given Nasarawa state Governor, Tanko Al-Makura and Chief Judge of the state, Justice Suleiman Dikko till December 31 to resolve all salary issues in dispute or be faced with tougher actions.

National President of JUSUN, Comrade Marwan Mustapha Adamu said the judiciary workers nationwide would occupy the state government House from the first week of January, 2019 if the relevant authorities fail to resolve the matter within the stipulated time.

The union has been on strike for three weeks over allegations against the CJ of illegally deducting workers’ salaries monthly without their consent.

Comrade Marwan also lamented the industrial dispute in Kogi state, calling on the authorities to also address the issue or be ready for prolonged action of the members.

“We are on strike in Kogi state for non-payment of salary running into six months. Also, we are still on strike in Nasarawa but my worry is that the cause of the matter has been abandoned and unnecessary diversion being introduced by the chief judge of Nasarawa state.

“The cause of the issue is that there is an allegation that the salaries of our members are being deducted every month by the chief judge of Nasarawa state and that is our major complaint and in the process of that claim, the CJ is alleging that he had been harassed while sitting, though the state governor promised to intervene in the matter.

“We are going to deploy our strategy to ensure that this issue is resolved, but a situation where the government fails to intervene and the CJ continues, we will deploy labour mechanism to resolve the issue.

“We are giving the state government till the end of this year to resolve the issue and once they fail, we will occupy Nasarawa state in the first week of 2019 by the entire workers of judiciary in the country and it will continue until the right of our members is restored.”

Comrade Marwan stressed that claim by the CJ that he was harassed is diversionary, adding that he should say where and when such thing happened.

He described JUSUN as a responsible union that is law abiding, peaceful and focused, stressing: “we hope the CJ is not taking it for granted”.

On the recently constituted committee for implementation of Judiciary and States Assemblies autonomy, Marwan urged the President to inaugurate the committee, considering the importance of the matter.

