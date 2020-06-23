Salary deduction: Kano NLC suspends planned strike

The joint labour unions in Kano state Tuesday suspended its planned one week warning strike to protest the deduction of worker’s salary by the state government.

This was contained in a statement made available to Blueprint Tuesday by the chairman, Kano state chapter of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Mr. Kabir Minjibir.

The state government had deducted some amount from the May salaries of workers in the state due to COVID-19 meltdown. But the union leaders said they were not consulted.

It was in the light of this that the unions gave the state government a two-week ultimatum to refund the deduction or workers should embark on a one week warning strike.

The union, at the end of the two weeks ultimatum, gave another one week, which was to commence by 12 a.m Tuesday.

According to the statement, the decision to suspend the planned strike followed a series of meetings the unions had with a committee set-up by the state government to resolve the issue.

“During our last meeting with the committee headed by the Head of Service, Alhaji Usman Alhaji, the state government agreed to refund 50 percent of what they deducted from the worker’s salary,” the union said.