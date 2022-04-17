Salary for new Super Eagles coach revealed

Expected Portuguese-born coach, Jose Paseiro, has indicated his readiness to peg down what he would earn as Super Eagles manager after Nigeria Football Federation insisted on paying a new technical adviser $50,000 (N20,950,000) monthly, according to reports.

The twist and turns that have characterised the appointment of a new technical adviser continue after Peseiro assumed pole position among the four suitors seeking to tinker Super Eagles.

Earlier reports say the duo of former France coach, Laurent Blanc, and Ernesto Valverde, pushed themselves out of reckoning with their high salary demand to push immediate past Cameroon manager, Antonio Conceicao, as the most favourite to get the job.

But, 234sportsng.com’s impeccable source revealed that things took a different turn when Jose Peseiro lower his demand to become the applicant with the cheapest demand.

Fresh fact emerged that Sports Minister, Sunday Dare, had kicked against Paseiro’s appointment after the minister insisted on having two Nigerian assistants after the former Venezuelan gaffer opted to bring two foreign assistants.