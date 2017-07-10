Salary: Kano debunks rumour on overdraft

By Bashir Mohammed Kano

Contrary to rumour that Kano state government secured N1.7 billion bank overdraft to pay the June salary of workers, the state Commissioner for Finance, Prof. Kabir Isah Dandago, has disclosed that the interest rate accepted for the overdraft was only N10.7 million. Addressing a joint press conference with the state Commissioner for Information, Comrade Muhammad Garba, he stated that the fi gures bandied on the overdraft was a classic case of mischief and crude propaganda, orchestrated by those who took solace in tarnishing the reputation of Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje’s administration. He said it had been the commitment of the Ganduje administration to ensure that pensions were paid before the month of May and June to allow the state civil servants access to their salary before the commencement of the Ramadan and before Eid-el Fitr.

He added that the state government decided to access overdraft facility from the banks that manage its accounts. He, however, stated that the state Ministry of Finance, on behalf of the state government, had negotiated the interest rates from the normal 27 to 30 per cent down to 14 per cent and 15 per cent for the Bank managing the FAAC Account. He posited that for the month of May, there was no need to access the facility as the federal government was able to remit the state share before the commencement of the Ramadan fasting, affi rming that the facility was accessed for the month of June only. He added that the amounts accessed were equal for the state and local governments workers’ salaries and allowances put at N4.5bn, stressing that as you calculate 14 per cent of N4.5illion multiply 3/365 plus 15 per cent of 4.5billion by 3/365, the total amount payable would be N5.2million plus N5.5million which is equal to N10.7m. He pointed out that the need to pay salaries and pensions in good time in the state was worth much more than a monthly cost of a meagre N10.7million to people of goodwill in view of the multiple economic benefi t of doing that.