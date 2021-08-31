Sale of forex for PTA/BTA: CBN directs all banks to publish names of defaulters

Irked by reports of sharp practices in its policy on sale of forex for PTA/BTA, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has directed all banks to publish on their websites the names and BVN of defaulters.

The apex bank in a circular on Tuesday in Abuja signed by the Director, Banking Supervision Department, Haruna B. Mustafa, titled; Letter to all Banks; BSD/DIR/PUB/LAB/14/059.

Publication of Names of Defaulters of the CBN Policy on Sale of Forex for PTA/BTA, said, “The CBN has received and noted with concern reports of sharp practices by some unscrupulous customers to circumvent the new CBN policy on the sale of forex for overseas personal and business travel.

“Some of these unwholesome practices include the use of fake visas and cancellation of air tickets after purchase of PTA/BTA. This trend, if not curbed, portends risk to the integrity and stability of the forex market.

“Consequently, further to the various measures already put in place, all banks are hereby directed to publish on their websites the names and BVN of defaulting customers who present fake travel documents or cancel their tickets and fail to return the purchased PTA/BTA within two (weeks) as stipulated in the customer declaration form signed by them.

Please be guided accordingly.”