Salisu Yusuf takes charge of Mexico, Ecuador clash as NFF fails to appoint Super Eagles coach 

The inability of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) to name a substantive technical adviser for the Super Eagles has forced the federation to give the go-ahead to Salisu Yusuf to take charge of the forthcoming international friendlies with Mexico and Ecuador.

The NFF and the Sports Ministry have been on head-on collision over the choice of gaffer for the senior national team with the Amaju Pinnick-led NFF proposing Portuguese Jose Peseiro as the man they want to take charge of the team while the ministry is kicking against his choice .

Recently, the NFF named Yusuf the first assistant coach of the Super Eagles (after serving out his ban by FIFA) after asking interim manager Augustine Eguavoen to return back to his duty as technical director.

Nigeria will confront Mexico on May 28 and four days later face Ecuador.

Blueprint sport also scooped that the NFF chiefs have given Yusuf the nod to draft the list of players which will prosecute the two matches.

It was gathered that the Super Eagles’ list for the friendlies is expected to be announced next week after proper vetting by the technical department and top shot of the federation.

Yusuf who also tutored Kano Pillars is expected to present a formidable squad that can hold their own against the two tough opposition.

The matches will serve as part of AFCON 2023 qualifiers and the rebuilding process of the team after the AFCON 2022 and Qatar World Cup debacle.

