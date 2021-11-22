Salisu Yusuf to take temporary charge of Super Eagles

Super Eagles assistant coach Salisu Yusuf will for the second time head the Super Eagles in a temporary capacity when Gernot Rohr is eventually booted out, officials have said.

Salisu Yusuf, 59, was also caretaker coach before Rohr was appointed in August 2016.

He has been involved with the national team setup since 2008 first with the Flying Eagles and holds a CAF A license.

The former Kano Pillars and Enyimba coach, who has served out a year’s ban for receiving cash from undercover journalists, has always backed himself to lead the Super Eagles.

He also enjoys the support and confidence of many of the powerful NFF executives.

This has emerged on the back of latest information that the NFF will no longer narrow their radar as it concerns the replacement of Rohr.

Officials told SCORENigeria that they will explore various options that have come through since the Rohr saga began.

This means it will not be a straight forward process and may therefore mean several weeks of speculations about the new man to lead the Super Eagles.

