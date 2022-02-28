Saliu Mustapha, the man who puts his party first

For a few who are conversant with the nation’s political space, either as partisan participants from mainstream parties such as the PDP or APC or as neutrals who monitor events from a distance, it is a fact that unwavering.party is a test many politicians fail in Nigeria.

The reason is not far-fetched; many of the country’s politicians are in the game to solely advance their personal interests, and when push comes to shove, they do not mind sacrificing their political parties for ttheir narrow motives.

So rare is genuine loyalty that it has, understandably, become a prized quality. It is a trait respected across Nigeria’s political divide. For, though, partisan walls may divide individuals, those who are loyal and large-hearted enough to subdue personal interests for the survival of the group are adored as an increasingly dying breed of true partymen. Everione wants to go war with a comrade you are certain will not abandon you in the thick of it.

Mallam Saliu Mustapha is a man of such glowing reputation. Stories of his unflinching pursuit of his ideological convictions and faithful devotion to the cause of the All Progressives Congress, APC, abound. A few days ago, I learned of a particularly emotional one from other young progressives from Kwara state.

They narrated how in 2018, Mustapha’s efforts to clinch the Kwara APC gubernatorial ticket were imperiled by a curious ‘miscommunication’ that bore all the trappings of a well-hatched plot by some power players to deny him the chance to represent the party at the polls.

This miscommunication, through no fault of his but entirely that of the party, denied him participation at the party’s primary where his good standing with the delegates could have propelled him to victory. It effectively and hurtfully terminated his governorship bid.

He had legitimate reasons to hold a grudge. The party admitted its error through an apology by the erstwhile National Chairman, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole. His purported disqualification was ‘unauthorised’ and the party conceded that he was, indeed, dealt a bad hand. He had all the ammunition for a legal action that would have torpedoed the entire process and perhaps satiated a feeling of revenge for a grievance none would dispute its legitimacy.

But out of love for the party, and in a remarkable act of selflessness borne of a determined focus on the larger goal, Mustapha not only accepted the party’s apology in good faith, he went on to back its successful effort to dislodge the pestilential Saraki dynasty.

He rose above the base feelings of vengeance and set an ideal example of personal sacrifice in the interest of the party. Because of his actions, the APC avoided a disgraceful exit and claimed victory.

Mustapha’s example is worth emulating. No one can deny that politics is an arena of competing interests. Regardless, the path to sustainable success and continued party survival and growth lies in each member learning to balance their individual interests with that of the collective – and investing their hopes, as well as intensifying efforts, to create a fair, equitable and just process.

In the end, the glasshouse can only retain its pristine state if those who live in it don’t hurl stones at the wall at every displeasure.

Ademuyiwa Adebola Taofeek,

Abuja