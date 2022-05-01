Sallah: FAAN beefs up security across airports 

To avert any untoward incident at any of the country’s airports, the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) said security has been beefed up across all the airports as Muslims began the eid-el-fitri celebration Monday.

The agency added that facilities and personnel are fully ready to play host to air travellers during the celebration.

FAAN Spokesperson, Mrs. Faithful Hope-Ivbaze, in an electronic statement said as part of its preparations to ensure seamless facilitation of passengers during the Sallah celebrations and beyond, facilities at the airports have been generally improved upon and are functioning optimally.

Also, the Nigeria airports management agency added that all other logistics have been upgraded and strengthened to provide for the expected increase in passenger traffic in and around the airports.

‘Travellers are enjoined to look out for directional signages at the Airports for guidance, as well as abide by all safety and security instructions at the airports.

“While we advise the general public and intended travellers to make early preparations towards completing their travel requirements in good time, we will also like to re-state that receiving of dignitaries at restricted areas by security agents and Airport officials is prohibited and anyone found wanting will be prohibited,” the terse document said.



