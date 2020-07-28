Sallah: FAAN begs govs, ministers, other dignitaries to ensure Covid-19 compliance at airports



The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) Tuesday appealed to dignitaries and VIPs to ensure compliance with the airports’ protocols during the Eid-el-Kabir celebration.

The General Manager in charge of Public Affairs at FAAN, Mrs Henrietta Yakubu, in a statement in Lagos said the authority would henceforth not tolerate the harassment of protocol officers by VIPs at the airport.

FAAN had accused Mr Safiyanu Abba, the Head of DSS at NAIA of slapping an Aviation Security Officer who was performing his duty.

She reiterated that protocol officers and orderlies of dignitaries will not be allowed into the airport except they are traveling alongside their principals.

“Only travelling passengers will be allowed into the airports.

“Also, dignitaries and VIPs are enjoined to please ensure compliance with the airports’ protocols for their safety and that of others.”

Yakubu assured passengers that Nigerian airports under FAAN’s management were ready to play host during this Sallah celebrations.

“The authority has put necessary safety measures in place in accordance with the COVID-19 protocols of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and the Port Health Service.

“Other operational facilities are also functioning optimally, while our airport security architecture and other logistics have been upgraded and strengthened to provide for the expected increase in passenger traffic in and around our airports,” the statement added.

She advised intending travelers to make early preparations and reservations towards completing their travel requirements in good time.

