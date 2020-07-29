Sallah: FCT Police assure of hitch-free celebration

The FCT Police Command has assured that adequate preparation has been made to ensure a hitch-free Eid-el-Kabir celebration in the territory.

Addressing journalists, Wednesday at the Command Headquarters, Abuja, the Commissioner of Police in charge of the FCT, CP Bala Ciroma, said “In view of the subsisting Covid-19 guideline, the command urges members of the public to adhere strictly with the Covid-19 protocol at the Friday prayer in mosque in their respective areas.”

Ciroma stated, “I wish to assure FCT residents that in tandem with our commitment to protect lives and property in FCT the command has deployed proactive crime detection and preventive measures to beef up security across FCT.

“While the command intensifies effort to provide FCT residents with quality service delivery that addresses their security concerns, I implore residents to continue to partner with the Command in its ongoing fight against crime and criminality.”

Speaking further the Police boss said the command, within the last few days, had recorded breakthroughs in its fight against crime including arrest of 24 suspects, recovery of one car, one car battery, four pistols, one Dane gun, one revolver pistol, 21 ammunitions, one knife, 26 mobile phones, 22 SIM cards, four, nine bags and wallets, seven locally fabricated master keys, three native pots as well as jewellery and other household items.

He said police operatives from the Anti-One Chance Unit, on June 12, 2020, acting on tip off, Police operatives arrested one Prosper Jerry, 21; Jeff Ikenna, 34; and Uche Uzosike, 41; at Idu for engaging in cult activities.

He said the suspects stated that they were members of the Black Axe Aiye Confraternity, even as one locally made pistol was recovered from the suspects.

Similarly, on June 18, operatives from the Anti-Kidnapping Squad, acting on intelligence, arrested one Zakari Kaura, 41; Sirajo Ibrahim, 38; Usman Adamu, 43; Tasiu Abdullahi; and Abdulkadir Muktar, 32; along Utako-Berger axis in possession of seven fabricated master keys allegedly used by the gang to steal cars.

The police boss said the suspects have confessed to their involvement in the theft of over 10 cars along the axis, noting that most of the stolen cars are sold outside Nigeria.

He said one immobile Pontiac Vibe car was recovered from the suspects, just as efforts are being intensified to recover the cars stolen by the suspects.

Police operatives from the Anti-One Chance Unit, on June 29, acting on a complaint, arrested one Ademola Olarenwaju, 20, an alleged member of a 3-man syndicate, which specialise in defrauding unsuspecting victims.

Olarenwaju was arrested at his hideout in Galadimawa and has confessed that he posed as an herb seller to lure his victims, whom he later defrauded of the sum of N200 million.

The following exhibits were recovered from the suspects: three native pots, several pieces of white clothes and bottles of herbal concoctions.

The Police boss said operatives from the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) also acting on intelligence, arrested one Jeremiah Adi, 23; and Abraham David, 25; on July 17, at Jabi in possession of a beretta pistol.

He said the pistol was used by the suspects to rob their victims, even as seven rounds of live ammunition were recovered from the suspects.

Similarly, on July 24, acting on tip off, operatives from SARS arrested three suspects: Naziru Idris, 18; Munsir Muhammed, 26; and Usman Yusuf; 22; linked to some robbery attacks around Kugbo and Karu axis.

The suspects, who belong to an eight-man armed robbery gang, were arrested at their hideout in Nyanya Gwandara, Nasarawa state and have given vital information on their involvement in the crime.

One locally made pistol; four rounds of live 9mm ammunition; two screwdrivers; four Dell laptops; 26 mobile phones; two ATM cards; assorted jewellery; 22 SIM cards; four bags; five wallets; and other household items were recovered from the suspects, even as efforts are in place to arrest other members of the gang that are at large.

The Police boss said all the suspects would be arraigned in court upon the conclusion of investigation.