Sallah: Foundation donates foodstuff to orphans in Bauchi

A charity organisation, Haidar Care Foundation, on Friday donated foodstuff to orphans and vulnerable families in Bauchi state to celebrate Sallah.

Distributing the food items to the beneficiaries at the Central Mosque, Bauchi, the programme coordinator of the Foundation, Mohammed Muktar Isa, said the food items were meant to help the poor “especially those who do not have relatives to provide them with food items to celebrate the Sallah.”

He said it was the desire of the Foundation to provide for the vulnerable, “especially those who are in dire need of food items,’ adding, “Nigerian leaders have failed us because the majority of us are going hungry and have no food items in their houses to cook for the children in Sallah, but some have in abundance but could not help others.”

Also, in her remarks earlier, a senior staff of the Foundation, Mariya Yari Bappa, said the organisation was out to ensure that the needy have something to eat with their fellow neighbours on Sallah

“It is a pity that some people have so much in their houses but not willing to help or care about the less privilege in their communities. When you see people fighting over food to eat public that goes to tell that many people are hungry and there is need for all of us collectively to stop that trend,” he said.

In her vote of thanks, Hauwa’u Mohammed appreciated God for the food items, saying it would really help them in this Sallah celebration, while beneficiaries Aisha Abubakar and Rabiu Musa prayed that Allah would continue to bless the Foundation