Sallah: IGP orders AIGs, CPs to intensify patrol

As part of efforts to ensure a crime-free Eid-el-Kabir celebration the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Mohammed Adamu, has directed all Commissioners of Police (CPs) in all the states and the FCT as well as their supervisory Assistant Inspectors General of Police (AIGs) in the seventeen (17) zonal commands to intensify confidence building patrols in all parts of the country particularly on major highways and around critical national infrastructure.

The Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), DSP Frank Mba, in a press statement, Thursday in Abuja, said the police boss who assured Nigerians of adequate security before, during, and after the celebrations, congratulated the Muslim faithful as they join other Muslims across the world to celebrate this year’s Eid-el-Kabir.

“The IGP calls for voluntary compliance with the ban on all mass socio-religious gathering and other prevention orders directed at protecting the citizens and checking further spread of the COVID-19 virus in the country.

“He enjoins the citizens to cooperate with the Police, noting that the measures have become imperative due to the rampaging COVID-19 pandemic,” the spokesperson further stated.