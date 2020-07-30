Sallah: In Kaduna, Sabo GRA President greets muslims, wants adherents to promote unity

As the Muslim Umma celebrate Eid-el-Kabir, the President General of the residents of Tsaunin Kura GRA, Dr. Silas Adamu, has congratulated worshippers within his area and entire Kaduna.

Adamu who spoke on Thursday ahead Eid celebrations enjoined muslim Ummah to use the period to promote peace, mutual understanding and unity of the people in the country.

Dr. Adamu who is also the Secretary General, Medical and Health Workers Union of Nigeria, said the celebration is coming at a time when Nigeria was in dire need of special prayers for God’s intervention on COVID-19 pandemic, and other challenges bedevilling the country.

The labour leader called on followers to use the Eid period to show love for both the muslims and non-muslims as well as ensure they observe the directives by medical experts on control of spread of COVID-19.

He said the issues of insurgency and corruption in the country, were of great concern that need urgent attention.

And while extolling the efforts of the Kaduna state government at forestalling further blood-bath in the state, Dr Adamu appealed to governor Nasir el-Rufai to intensify action aimed at finding a lasting solution to the conflicting issues within the affected communities.