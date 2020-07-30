Sallah: Kaduna CP tasks ACs, DPOs on intensive security cover



The Kaduna state Commissioner of Police, Umar Muri, on Thursday charged the Area Commanders and the Divisional Police Officers on surveillance and intelligence to ensure adequate security cover for the state during the Eidel-el-Kabir Sallah celebrations.

Speaking in a press statement signed by the Kaduna state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), ASP Mohammed Jalige, and made available to the media on Thursday, the CP said, “the Kaduna State Police Command wishes to state that adequate security measures have been emplaced for the people of Kaduna state ahead of this year Sallah Celebrations (Eid-El-Kabir).



“The Commissioner of Police have directed all Area Commanders, DPOs and HODs to ensure an intensive security coverage of their areas and immediately commence aggressive stop and search patrols, purposeful vehicular patrol and robust intelligence gathering to ensure security of lives and property before, during and after the festive period.

“All and sundry are implored to be security conscious, watch out for strangers and hoodlums who are all out to disturb the peace equilibrium being enjoyed by the good citizens of the state.



“All rules and regulations to prevent and curtail the spread of COVID-19 in the state must be strictly observed as the command would not relent in its collective efforts to enforce and ensure total compliance. All citizens are to take responsibility against the spread of COVID-19, while physical and social distancing must be maintained at all levels.

“In the event of distress call or dissemination of useful information, citizens are advised to call the Police Control Room Numbers, 08075391105 or 07039675856.

“The CP warns all criminally minded individuals or groups who are hell bent on causing mayhem to stay clear from the state. He advised celebrants to be conscious of their security, the environment, suspicious parcels and movement from criminal elements.



“They are to also assist the police with prompt and credible information to enable us serve the people better.”