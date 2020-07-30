Sallah: Physically challenged persons laud Gov Bagudu, pledge support

Members of the Joint National Association of People With Disabilities, Birnin Kebbi local government chapter, have commended Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, for extending Sallah packages to them.

Special Adviser on media to the governor Yahaya Sarki in a statement Thursday said the Chairman, Alhaji Umaru Abubakar Takalau, made the commendation in Birnin Kebbi, Wednesday,.

According to the statement, Takalau said : ” The members of the association have never had it so good like now, in the history of Kebbi State.

” No Governor, I repeat, no Governor, no administration had remembered our members in this direction, like Gov Bagudu. Only the Almighty Allah can reward him abundantly.

” The governor has carved a niche for himself and we will never forget . We will continue to pray for him fervently .”

The Chairman also pledged to continue to collectively work towards ensuring the success of the state government’s programmes and policies .

One of the beneficiary , Usman Tasha also expressed happiness with the gesture and prayed fervently to God to protect and guide the governor in his quest to develop the state.

” Let me say Alhamdulillah, I give thanks to God and Governor Bagudu for his Sallah benovolence . We recieved cash and some food items , i a m very much happy “.

Confirming the release of Sallah monetary assistance to the various groups of people with disability in the state, the Permanent Secretary , Ministry for Women Affairs, Hajiya Aishatu Maikurata, said the gesture was from the State Governor, Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu.

According to her, the governor had directed that all the leaders of persons with disability in all the 21 local government areas be handed their welfare for onward distribution to their members.

“In all the 21 LGAs, I made sure that we deal directly with the leadership of persons with disability who will share the money to their members .This is a directive and staff of my ministry complied without any hesitation .

‘ To ensure accountability and transparency in the excercise, my staff issued forms to their leaders which they filled and signed “, she said.