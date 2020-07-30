Sallah: Senator Al-Makura felicitates with Muslims



The Senator representing the Nasarawa south senatorial zone, at the National Assembly, Senator Umaru Tanko Al-Makura, Thursday, felicitated with Muslims in his constituency as they celebrate Eid-el-Kabir.

Senator Al-Makura, in a statement he personally signed and made available to newsmen in Lafia, enjoined muslim Ummah to use the period to promote peace, mutual understanding and unity of the people in his constituency, the state and country at large.



Senator Al-Makura, who is the Chairman Senate Committee on Solid Minerals, Mines, Steel Development and Metallurgy said the celebration is coming at a time when Nigeria is in dire need of special prayers for God’s intervention on COVID-19 pandemic, and other challenges bedevilling the country.



The senator who is also the immediate past governor of Nasarawa state, called on followers to use the Eid period to show love for both the muslims and non-muslims as well as ensure they observe the directives by medical experts on control of spread of COVID-19.



He called on the people of his constituency and the entire state to pray for him, governor Abdullahi Sule and President Muhammadu Buhari, to succeed in delivering goods to the electorates.