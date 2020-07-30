Sallah: We’re committed to peace, development – Bello

Governor of Niger state, Abubakar Sani Bello, has restated the determination of his administration towards ensuring peace, growth and development of the state and the country.

The governor stated this in a Sallah message issued Thursday in Minna by his chief press secretary, Mrs. Mary Noel Barje.

He said: “The continued peaceful and corporate existence of the state in particular and the country in general cannot be compromised. I therefore implore you to remain devoted to your beliefs as Muslims and show kindness and tolerance to foster harmonious co-existence”.

He called for prayers to seek God’s intervention to end the security challenges that have bedeviled some parts of the state.

Governor Sani-Bello advised Muslim faithful to imbibe the lessons of the religious festival which reinforces the spirit of sacrifice, tolerance and total submission to the will of Allah, among others.

The governor said, “The society is experiencing the most difficult times following the outbreak of COVID-19 Pandemic which has affected various spheres of the economy of the State, Country and the World at large.”

He directed that the usual Eid prayers should be observed in Jumma’at Mosques and in compliance with safety protocols of COVID-19, adding that social gathering should be avoided.