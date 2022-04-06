Saluting Hajiya Sumaiya Bilyaminu

Permit me a space in our widely read newspaper to commend Hajiya Sumaiya Bilyaminu, the Secretary of Kubau local government, Kaduna state. Since assumming duty, Hajiya Bilyaminu has been performing her assignments with diligence and passion. To the admiration of all and sundry, she has proved right the saying that “what man can do, woman can do even better”.

Within her four months in office, the iron lady and woman of great substance has assisted the executive chairman, Bashir Zuntu, to accomplish a lot of people-oriented projects across the length and breadth of the local government area. It is not an understatement to say that many communities have benefited from one project or the other executed by the hard working chairman. The projects include building of an ICT centre in Anchau, a new police outpost in Zuntu and the construction of a feeder road from Zuntu to Falanki, among others.

Her unwavering commitment and exceptional performances are not a surprise. As a former teacher who served at the Kaduna State Universal Primary Education Commission (UBEC) for many years and acquired relevant experience; she has the needed capacity to deliver. After she voluntarily retired and joined politics, Hajiya Bilyaminu was nominated as member of the LG caretaker committee.

She was councilor representing Damau ward. Hajiya Bilyaminu never failed to deliver democracy dividends to the people. In Northern Nigeria where women hardly participate in politics, Hajiya not only joined partisan politics but also used her position to assist vulnerable women. Her benevolence has endeared her to many rural women who see her as their role model. Now, in Kubau local government area women turn out en mass to participate in elections.

In view of this positive development, the secretary initiated and floated Hajiya Sumaiya Bilyaminu Foundation (HSB) to continue to sensitise vulnerable women to know their political right and above all offers wide range of services such as scholarship and empowerment programmes. The HSB Foundation will soon reach the nooks and crannies of the local government area for humanitarian outreach.

With her score card in various aspects of human development, Hajiya Sumaiya Bilyaminu has really carved a niche for herself. Although, this is the first time Kubau local government has a women as secretary, the benefits derivable from the appointment are enormous. Hajiya Sumaiya Bilyaminu is a shining example of a woman par excellence. I salute her for identifying with the needs and aspirations of the common man.

Ibrahim Mustapha,Pambegua, Kaduna state08169056963.