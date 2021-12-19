Sam Atung: A SAN in God’s time

If one were a newsroom historian assigned the job of chronicling the many events – good and bad – that may have caught the attention of Nigerians in 2021, and that made huge headlines, one would not hesitate to fix his searchlight on the judiciary. Of prominence specifically as the year flows away, is a memorable event that climaxed the official welcoming of 72 eminent legal practitioners into the prestigious club of the Senior Advocate of Nigeria, SAN. But unlike other well-wishers who had converged on the premises of the revered Supreme Court in Abuja, I witnessed the inauguration miles away, courtesy of the innovativeness of social media.

Gazing at the annual ritual through the lens of different purveyors, I heaved a sigh of relief as one of our own – the cheerful, charismatic and endowed Barrister Samuel Atung, was inducted into the inner circle of reputed legal players in the country. It was an exciting historic moment, no doubt, to have to see someone you personally know advance to the top of his professional calling and be adorned in such majesty.

Early in November, news of Atung’s elevation by the Legal Practitioners’ Privileges Committee, LPPC, had erupted in waves, traveling several hundreds of kilometers from Abuja to Kaduna, to Kafanchan, Manchok, Kagoro, Sanga and round and round the state. The emotion that evolved was that of monumental excitement. The social media, especially facebook, was drenched in tons of messages and pictures. This is not to mention WhatsApp, LinkedIn, Messenger, Telegram, and a host of other critical new media channels that buzzed repeatedly with his profile.

According to the LPPC, “the rank of SAN is awarded as a mark of excellence to members of the legal profession who have distinguished themselves as advocates and academics.” With this attestation Sam Atung now carries on his forehead the seal of quality possessed by only renowned legal practitioners whose physical height is immaterial – what matters is the towering height of their reasoning faculty. This brilliant advocate has proved to doubting Thomases that he was born to rule on terrains no matter how hard, rough or challenging. Little wonder he shared the glorious moment with personalities who included the Executive Secretary of the National Human Rights Commission, Tony Ojukwu; erstwhile Secretary of the NBA, Emeka Obegolu; Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice in Ekiti State, Olawale Fapohunda, and many legal leading lights.

Sam Atung’s progression is a metaphor of the resilience and passion by men of his generation who declined to be intimidated or clouded by adversaries and cutthroat competition. Aiming for success at every opportunity, and looking up to the Heavens for guidance, the door to victory has always opened eternally. That’s why reading the African-American preacher and author, T.D. Jakes’ New York Times bestselling inspirational book: Instinct, one believes he was talking to this brilliant lawyer when he stated that the “passion you have, the vibrancy of your intellect, the experiences you’ve garnered help propel you forward like a comet.”

Prior to establishing Gatekeepers Law Consult as principal partner some few years ago, Atung had garnered sufficient experience under the tutelage of Emmanuel Toro & Co., the first SAN from Southern Kaduna. With commitment, loyalty and perseverance, Atung rose to head the chamber, exhibiting professionalism as he won cases, leaving in his trail indelible laurels and applause. Few of such landmark cases will suffice.

Atung won a case of illegal deduction against the Kaduna state government for 71 retired heads of service, secretary to the state government and permanent secretaries whose monthly pensions were subtracted by 60% to fund COVID-19 pandemic. Following his dazzling argument and submission, the National Industrial Court ruled that the state government lacked the powers to make such deductions without the plaintiffs’ prior notice and approval.

In yet another case of suspension of two members of the Kaduna State House of Assembly, Hon. Bityong Nkom and Hon. Danladi Kwasu, Justice Hannatu Balogun of the Kaduna State High Court after listening to Atung, ruled that their suspension did not follow due process and therefore was quashed.

Barrister Sam Atung’s passion for law cannot be overemphasized. His research and writing skills as well as proficiency in courts reflects his mental ability to excel. In him, ideas and creativity always converge. Whenever he handles a new case, he wants to do his very best whether as plaintiff or defense counsel. He realizes the “divine investment” deposited in him and often takes every step possible to unwrap the box of treasures to enhance his legal practice. Which is the reason I can vouch that Atung does more with his numerous law books than just categorize them on the huge transparent shelf in his elaborate second floor office.

Currently studying for his doctorate, barrister Atung has come a long way in law practice. In between, he was chairman of the Nigerian Bar Association, NBA, in Kaduna state. He was also a one time member of the Kaduna State Judicial Service Commission, aside numerous other positions held in his sojourn to reaching this climax.

He is an exemplary legal connoisseur; humble, cautious, affable and caring. A meeting with him would uncover his deep thoughts and understanding of issues – whether politics, economy, social, cultural or religion. For Samuel Atung, therefore, it was yet another golden feather to his hat, making him stand out as a rare gem in spite of the cacophony that bedevils humanity. He’s really a SAN in God’s time; one whose time is always good and perfect.

