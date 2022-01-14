SaMBA slams gov, security agencies on Southern Gombe killings

The Southern and Middle Belt Alliance (SaMBA) has condemned the killing of 13 people in Tal, Banganje and Kalmai communities in Billiri local government area within the Southern Senatorial District of Gombe state by suspected herdsmen.

In a statement by its spokesman, Rwang Pam Jnr., in Abuja Friday, SaMBA berated Governor Inuwa Yahaya for his alleged silence on the carnage.

The governor’s silence, the group stated, “is a clear show of nonchalant attitude and disdain towards the loss of innocent lives of those he swore to protect.”

It also slammed the security agencies for failing to protect the lives of those murdered and even arrest the perpetrators heinous crime.

It, however, appealed to the conscience of members of the security agencies to fish out the killer-herdsmen in Southern Gombe.

The statement read in part, “Our attention has been drawn to the killings in Southern Gombe by suspected Fulani herdsmen these past three weeks and the deafening silence from the executive governor of the state, Inuwa Yahaya.

“As the governor is aware, these attacks occurred just one week after an Intelligence Report by the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence (NSDC) was leaked to the public, that Fulani herdsmen had a secret meeting within Yamaltu terrain in Yamaltu -Deba Local Area and shared kola nut among themselves in preparation for the attack on the aforementioned locations in Billiri local government area.

“His Excellency should wake up or be called to order. The attitude of silence over mass killings is not in sync with conduct expected of anyone occupying the highest office of Gombe state.”