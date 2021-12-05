SaMBA tasks Lalong on recovery of annexed Plateau communities

The Southern and Middle Belt Alliance (SaMBA) has asked Governor Simon Lalong to embark on immediate recovery of 102 communities allegedly annexed by armed Fulani herdsmen in Plateau state from 2001 till date.

SaMBA in a statement by its spokesperson, Rwang Pam Jnr, in Abuja, Sunday, specifically urged Governor Lalong to issue an express order for evacuation of the annexed communities by their illegal occupants.

It decried continued invasion of Plateau communities allegedly by Fulani militia since 2001 and demanded that the state government should uphold justice for the people of the state who have suffered from the invasion, land grabbing and other crimes for many years.

The group said local government councils such as Barkladi, Bassa, Bokkos and Riyom , were most affected by the invasion and land grabbing over the years from militias largely suspected to be Fulanis.

The statement reads: “SAMBA is saddened by the development in Plateau state and is therefore throwing its full weight and total support for the petition submitted to the Plateau state governor on 26th November, 2021 by the Emancipation Centre for Crisis Victims in Nigeria (ECCVN) and its collaborating associations of Atakar Development Association (IDA), Berom Educational and Cultural Organization (BECO), Irigwe Development Association (IDA) and Ron Kunlere Development Association (RKDA). The petition is anchored on the Plateau state Anti-Land Grabbing Law. “

