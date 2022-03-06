Same injustice to security guards at World Bank office

As part of the World Bank investigation into my complaint that exposed how the private security guards at its Branch in Abuja are underpay, and the corruption in the system, World Bank Officials came into the country to meet with guards and hear from them directly, my findings revealed.

Before the arrival of the World Bank team that is investigating the matter, guards who where working at the World Bank Country Director’s Office, were redeployed to his residence and new guards were taken there with threat from their company (GardaWorld Consulting Nigeria Limited) that if anybody should ask to know how much they get as salary per month, they should say it is One Hundred and Ten Thousand Naira (₦110,000) instead of the Fourty Five Thousand Naira (₦45,000) they receive as salary per month.

The new guards were warned not to disclose this to the old guards who were removed from the Country Director’s Office before the arrival of the World Bank Officials. They were also threatened in order to make them comply.

The World Bank Officials came and the same thing played out. The people involved in this scam are doing everything possible to ensure they continue to enslave the guards. Why taking too much from their (guards) salary and trying to cover up the truth?

It is slavery for people to work like elephants but eat like ants.

GARDAWORLD CONSULTING NIGERIA LIMITED is a private security company that supplies guards at the Abuja Branch of World Bank in Nigeria as contracted by management of the bank in Abuja.

The company pays Fourty Five Thousand Naira (₦45,000) as salary per guard on monthly basis out of the over Three Hundred Thousand Naira (₦300,000) World Bank pays to the company as guard’s salary per month.

I have discovered this and exposed it by sending a complaint to the World Bank Office. Also, same issue was published in Blueprint and other National Newspapers in Nigeria and that caught the attention of the World Bank.

A representative of the World Bank, Mr.Tamara Essayyad, from the World Bank Group’s Integrity Vice Presidency (INT), has been in touch with me on the issue to ensure there is justice and I have commended the World Bank for its prompt action in my previous publication on the matter.

I am patiently waiting for the outcome of the ongoing investigation. It is now blatant that those involved are not ready to give up and I will never give up too. Even if I die my spirit will fight it!

I have more than enough evidence on this issue and I have sent same to Tamara, with hope of getting the guards liberated.

First of all, the system of contract security as practiced in Nigeria is scam and a reputable organisation like World Bank should has its security guards rather than contracting a corrupt firm to supply guards.

The private security guards in Nigeria including GardaWorld Consulting Nigeria Limited, take almost everything and leaves very little to the guards who work day and night, under the sun and rain to ensure the safety of the clients.

This is not the first time I am writing about this and if what I have written before now wasn’t the truth, the company would have instituted a legal action against me for defamation of character.

I am still investigating to expose more as it appeared, some officials of the World Bank are having shares with the GardaWorld Consulting Nigeria Limited, a private security company that supplies guards to the Abuja Branch of World Bank and these staff are equally fighting to ensure the truth is not known by those investigating the allegation in question.

I pray the Almighty God intervenes for justice to be served.

