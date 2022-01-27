Samuel Kalu completes move to Watford, excited to join forces with Ekong, other Nigerians

Samuel Kalu is excited to play alongside the Nigerian contingent at Watford.
The winger completed a move to Vicarage Road from Bordeaux on Wednesday.
He will play alongside fellow Nigerians in Emmanuel Dennis, William Troost-Ekong and Peter Etebo.
“I followed the club a couple of years ago when Odion Ighalo was here,” Kalu told the club’s website.
“This club is a very good club and has a lot of good foundations.
“I know [Emmanuel] Dennis very well, and [William] Troost-Ekong, we played together at Gent. I also know [Peter] Etebo, we’ve played together in the national team.
“They will help me a lot. I saw Dennis and Etebo and they were very happy to see me. I know they are going to help me settle at the club.”