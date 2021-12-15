Samuel Oguche Basketball Camp: Organiser hail sponsors for support

Ex-international Samuel Oguche, the Founder, Samuel Oguche Foundation and organiser of the ongoing basketball camp in Kogi state has hailed the sponsors of the event for their support.

The basketball camp which is basically meant to reach out and empower teeming youths at the grassroots across the country, got underway on Tuesday and is expected to climax on Saturday in Kogi state.

No fewer than 500 kids are taking part in this year’s event.

The sponsors of the event include: Bullet Energy Drink, Sunmark Ltd., Ejison International, among others.

A statement by Oguche on Wednesday said he was highly grateful and indebted to the sponsors of the event for their overwhelming show of love and support.

“I want to specifically thank Bullet Energy Drink, Sunmark Ltd and Ejison International for making this year’s camp come true.

“Thanks for providing free food, T-shirt’s and drinks to the over 500 kids and officials in attendance at the event.

“You have always been a worthy partner indeed.

“I would like to add a special thank you to all spectators, parents of basketball players and other sponsors and friends who have supported this event in one way or the other, be it in cash, kind or goodwill.

“I sincerely lack words to express my profound gratitude to you all.

“I am immensely grateful for the show of love and solidarity,” he said.