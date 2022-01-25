SAN, 6 others face disciplinary panel over conflicting court orders

A Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) and six other lawyers have been indicted by an investigative panel of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) over their roles in a series of conflicting ex-parte court orders issued by some judges in political cases last year.

This comes about five weeks after the National Judicial Council (NJC) sanctioned three judges for issuing the controversial orders.

President of the NBA, Olumide Apata, disclosed this on Monday at a press briefing to herald the Justice Sector Summit 2022 in Abuja.

He, however, refused to reveal the names of the indicted lawyers.

Last December, the National Executive Council of the association had recommended that all the lawyers involved in the cases that led to conflicting ex parte orders by different High Courts be sanctioned by the Legal Practitioners’ Disciplinary Committee (LPDC).

“Petitions are being drafted against seven lawyers including a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) concerning the conflicting court orders that were issued last year,” the NBA President told journalists on Monday.

“They will face the LPDC for their various roles over the issue,” Apata added although he avoided mentioning the names of the indicted legal practitioners.

The NBA President explained that the Justice Sector Summit, billed for today in Abuja, would examine issues of appointment of judges, funding and delay in adjudication of cases.