SAN to NBA members: Coronavirus pandemic is real

A Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) Yunus Ustaz Usman Monday counseled legal practitioners on the coronavirus pandemic, saying everybody must observe safety measures.

Usman, who was one of the eminent legal luminaries that delivered papers at the occasion stated that the coronavirus pandemic is real, adding that precaution culture like the use of protective masks should be imbibed.

Usman, who was speaking at the Nigeria Bar Association (NBA) virtual law week 2020 in Kaduna painted a gloomy picture of the deadly disease, warning that everyone must abide by the rules in order to free the nation of COVID-19 calamity.

He said in the United States alone, the number of deaths have risen to 133,000.

He stated further that, “For those who cannot mentally picture the fatality rate of coronavirus in the United States, think of it this way.

“The number of death from the virus is now roughly 133,000. That is the equivalent on jumbo jet carrying 700 passengers crushing every single day since the beginning of this year.”

Expressing regrets over the negative effects of the disease on legal practice, Usman added: The pandemic has adversely affected the profession and has now impoverished lawyers in the country.

On collapsed education system in the country, Usman advised that the only thing that can help rejuvenate it is quality legislation.

“Only quality legislation that every public servant should send his child to public institutions within Nigeria would help the system.

“Unless this humble advice is heeded our public servants would not have any interest in ensuring that public schools are taken care of, Ghana did this and public schools are the best in Ghana today,” he stated further.

While making a speech at the occasion, Kaduna state chairman of the NBA, Barrister Moses Audu described the 2020 theme as apt, saying it would go a long way to assist the profession.