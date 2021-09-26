The Nigeria Association of Women Journalists (NAWOJ) has condemned the dehumanisation of a female Corps member, Ezeiruaku Ifeyinwa Fidelia, by a military officer, Lt Chika Viola Anale, at the 13 Brigade Headquarters, Calabar, Cross River state.

A press statement by NAWOJ National President, Comrade Ladi Bala, weekend in Abuja, read in part, “The deliberate act of barbaric infringement on the human right of the NYSC corps member, Ezeiruaku Ifeyinwa Fidelia, by a female army officer did not only negate professional ethics of the Nigerian Army, the act is also disgraceful, unwarranted and an insult on the dignity of womanhood.

“It is disappointing to note that while frantic efforts are being carried out by the government and other critical stakeholders to address the menace of sexual and gender based violence (SGBV) a female officer in this 21st century could engage in such an abusive and violent act.

“This is unacceptable ridiculous, provocative and condemnable in every material particular. NAWOJ applauds the quick response of the Nigerian Army in wading in to address the unfortunate development as well as condemned the action of its officer which has helped in dousing tension.

“It is, however, pertinent to call on the military high command to ensure that stringent measures are taken against the Officer to serve as deterant to others.

“The officer should be made to tender an unreserved public apology to the victim as well as pay compensation for the humiliation the Corps member suffered.

“The investigation of the incident should be hastened and concluded soonest as Nigerians await the outcome. The unfortunate incident must not be allowed to be swept under the carpet.”