Sandy Onor wins PDP governorship primaries in Cross River

The Senator representing Cross River Central in the Red Chamber, Sandy Ojang Onor, has won the governorship primary of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Cross River state.

Senator Onor defeated his closest rival, Senator Gershom Bassey of Cross River South, with 236 votes while Bassey polled 175 votes.

The member representing Akamkpa/Biase in the House of Representatives, Rt Hon Daniel Asuquo, polled 147 votes while Sir Arthur Jarvis Archibong and Ambassador Nkoyo Toyo scored six and four votes respectively.

Former deputy governor, Efiok Cobham, had pulled out of the race at the early hours of Thursday, saying the decision “was born out of a careful thought and consideration of the situation on ground and in the interest of our people.”

Announcing the result, Chairman of the primary election panel, Babajide Cooker, said Sandy Onor, having scored the highest number of votes won the primary election.

In his brief remarks, Senator Onor lauded the committee for doing a transparent job and promised to “return Cross River to where it used to be” when he is elected governor in 2023 general elections.

