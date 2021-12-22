The greatest General that ever lived in this world, Alexander the Great, once said that he is always afraid of an army of sheep led by a lion than an army of lions led by a sheep.This tells us that leadership is not a child’s play. When we say a child’s play, we are not referring to the question of age, tribe or religion of the public office holder, but the maturity of what a person can offer and the quality he exhibits as a leader when he/she is entrusted with power.

These words describe no one other than the Director General, Bauchi State Public Procurement Bureau, Engineer Joshua Titus Sanga FNSE, FNIMC, FNICE, FNIWE, whose leadership under Governor Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed CON (Kauran Bauchi) is akin to leading an army of sheep in Toro local government area of Bauchi state. As a politician in Toro local government area and his immediate community of Gumau, he carried with him an aura that defines his persona. He joined politics after making friends across the length and breadth of the constituency, the state and the nation at large.

Today, as he marks his 50th birthday anniversary at the time life expectancy in Nigeria is less than 50 years signifies one among too many blessings the Almighty God has done to Titus Sanga, his family and the people of Toro local government area at large.

The best wishes and prayers from the North to the South, East to the West of the state are a testament that Engineer Sanga is, indeed, a bridge builder, a peace maker and one who believes passionately in the unity of Bauchi state and his immediate constituency of Toro . He believes so much in constructively engaging issues, apply mediation in resolving them than seeking alternative methods.

We are celebrating him today, friends and brothers that we are. He never hesitated in speaking his mind in a brutally frank manner no matter whose ox is gored. He carried himself with uncommon patriotism and always ready to reach out to people no matter their backgrounds and tribal inclinations. Often times, he would insist that our good people of Toro local government area must live to love themselves despite our different “tongues and tribes”, because, in his view, we are better off as a united entity than a fractured people.

Engineer Titus Sanga, a refined public servant, business guru, socialite, patriot and pan-Nigerian par excellence, was born on December 25, 1971, at Sanga in Gumau, Toro Local government area of Bauchi state. He possesses a Higher National Diploma in Water Engineering, Post Graduate Diploma in Civil Engineering and Master of Civil Engineering from the University of Wolverhampton, United Kingdom. He attended trainings both at home and abroad. He is also a renowned project manager from Jain School of Global Management, Dubai and many more.

The celebrated Sanga, before attaining his 50th golden jubilee has served as Chairman, Nigerian Institute of Water Engineers, Abuja branch and rose to become the national secretary in 2018. He is currently a Fellow of the Nigerian Society of Engineers (FNSE), Nigerian Institute of Water Engineers, Nigerian Institute of Civil Engineers and Fellow, Institute of Management Consultants. He is also a certified expert in cost timing and risk management with local and international recognition. He has presented technical papers at different conferences and he has attended seminars in Nigeria, Africa and around the world. He worked with the Federal Ministry of Works and Housing where he voluntarily resigned and moved to his private life and practice as a certified engineer of high repute.

One thing unique about the 2021 Toro celebrant is that he has consistently used every opportunity at his disposal to add value to his immediate community, the local government area and the country at large. He has empowered countless number of youths, women groups, payment of tuition/school fees through scholarships, renovating and construction of boreholes, settlement/payments of hospital bills, distribution of food items during festive seasons, among many of his philanthropic gestures.



He has related closely well with his people, which led the Sarkin Yakin Bauchi to confer on him the title Jagaban Wunti the 1st.. Born on this unique day, he is celebrating the 2021 Christmas and his birthday which is his golden jubilee birthday, with a football tournament final tagged Jotisanga Peace Tournament, scheduled for December 25, which keeps the youths busy and assist in discovering talents within the locality.

Sanga’s love, passion and commitment towards building a new Toro of our dream once again remind us of the ephemerality of life and its fleeting nature. It is a call that should remind all of us to be God fearing in our trajectories and engagements in life. His mesmerising and exemplary leadership for future generations who wish to follow the world of politics is glaring.



As a leader, Sanga seamlessly addresses the emerging challenges from the persistent ones that we face in Toro today. He always strives to make things better with new approaches and unfaltering determination. My message to this thoroughbred and the greatest political leader that history has ever seen in Toro is to keep this tempo with his direction and leadership he is exhibiting. He spent part of his 50 years of successful life guiding and mentoring the youths in the right direction and he has motivated many to do their very best in moving forward the Toro of our dream and the state at large.



Sanga’s headstrong approach and passion to achieve what he set out to do are quite remarkable and inspirational. Generations unborn will live to celebrate his glaring achievements especially his unwavering commitment towards building strong bonds of friendships in Toro federal constituency and beyond. Currently, the celebration of the birthday of this great son of the soil is taking place on the same date with the final of Jotisanga Peace Tournament. This is part of his sacrifices despite limited resources to ensure that the government of Senator Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed maintains close romance with the youths who are considered under this government as the engine and backbone of a greater Bauchi state.

As you lead the way and light up the path for all of those who follow you particularly the constituents of Toro local government area, we the good people of the local government area celebrate you today and always for what you have done particularly the incredible changes you have made. Sanga’s outstanding performance as Director General of Bauchi State public Procurement Bureau is connected to his very rich background in both education, human capacity building and political nurturing of always serving only the interest of the downtrodden.

While celebrating his birthday, his contributions to the upliftment of the less fortunate, we are equally thanking the Almighty God for giving the people of Toro local government area this begotten son to salvage the current carnages. We equally commend Governor Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed, the Jagaban Katagum and the Architect of Modern Bauchi state, for identifying this talent. This is one of too many best rewards the governor has done to the people of Toro by appointing him to lead Bauchi State Public Procurement Bureau.

Happy golden jubilee to our esteemed leader defined by integrity, insight and inclusiveness. May we live long to celebrate more of your adorable years ahead in sound health Engr. Joshua Titus Sanga.

Shamsudeen, a graduate of Information and Communication (Ghana), writes from Lame, Bauchi state

