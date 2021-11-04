Sani-Bello commends FG, NNPC for intervention on Niger roads

Governor Abubakar Sani Bello of Niger state has commended the federal government and the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) on the award of contract for the reconstruction of some federal roads in the state.

The governor gave the commendation while speaking to journalists at the Government House Minna.

He said the intervention in the reconstruction of some critical federal roads in the state would help ease movement within the state and also reduce the risk of road crashes.

He said, “Niger state has been at the receiving end for years now. Most of the traffic moving cargos from South-West and up North, pass through the state which has left the roads within Minna the state capital and other linked roads in bad condition”.

According to him, “If we can fix these roads it will help ease movement within the state, reduce travel time and risk of accidents. So I can’t wait to see the contractors fully mobilized to sites.”

He explained that with the contracts already awarded, he was optimistic that work will begin on those roads without further delay.

Blueprint recalls that Niger state was among the states to benefit from the strategic intervention of NNPC to reconstruct 21 federal roads in the country out of which 9 are in North Central with majority situated in Niger state.