Sani-Bello institutes commission of inquiry on Niger killings

Governor Abubakar Sani Bello of Niger state has instituted a commission of inquiry into the recent killings in Maza Kuka and Adogon Mallam villages in Mashegu local government area of the state.

The attack was first reported in Maza Kuka village on 25th October 2021 while a reprisal on Adogon Malam village followed the next day, resulting to the death of over 30 persons.

Inaugurating the eight-man judicial commission of inquiry, the governor noted that senseless killings had continued unabated because there haven’t been appropriate punitive sanctions on those found culpable.

“We must be able to do the right thing. Those taking laws into their hands must be seen to face justice in order to prevent others from executing similar senseless acts and ensure that it doesn’t not occur again in future,” he said.

The governor tasked the commission to exercise justice and fairness and do a thorough investigation, adding that “those found guilty must face punitive measures in accordance with the provisions of the law.”

He gave the commission one month to submit its report and commended members for accepting to serve.

The commission is mandated to determine the remote and immediate causes of the unfortunate incident; identify the persons or groups responsible for the attacks; apportion blames to persons or groups found culpable and suggest appropriate sanctions.

The commission also has the mandate to determine the identity of the victims and their losses; advise government on preventive measures to avoid similar occurrence in the future as well as make other appropriate findings and recommendations.

In his acceptance speech, the chairman of the commission of inquiry, Justice Danladi Ahmad, expressed gratitude to the state government for the honour and opportunity to serve and assured that the commission would strive hard to ensure that it does not let the state down.